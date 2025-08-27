Devotees Stranded Amidst Torrential Downpour: Manimahesh Yatra Suspended

Thousands of devotees participating in the Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh faced significant challenges as heavy rains forced the suspension of the pilgrimage. Local MLAs reported that many pilgrims were stranded due to rain-damaged roads and communications were particularly disrupted.

Efforts are underway to rescue all affected and restore connectivity. According to the National Disaster Response Force, over 3,000 individuals have been evacuated. Meanwhile, concerns linger about relatives along the route where mobile connectivity remains sparse.

The state grappled with widespread disruption as flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts hit Chamba district and surrounding regions, causing significant infrastructural damage. Authorities prioritize evacuations and restoring services, all while battling extensive damage across various areas.

