Devotees Stranded Amidst Torrential Downpour: Manimahesh Yatra Suspended

The Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh was halted due to heavy rainfall, stranding thousands of pilgrims. While rescue operations have evacuated many, communication barriers persist. Affected roads, flooding, and infrastructure damage exacerbate the situation, with efforts underway to restore normalcy and reconnect communications in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Thousands of devotees participating in the Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh faced significant challenges as heavy rains forced the suspension of the pilgrimage. Local MLAs reported that many pilgrims were stranded due to rain-damaged roads and communications were particularly disrupted.

Efforts are underway to rescue all affected and restore connectivity. According to the National Disaster Response Force, over 3,000 individuals have been evacuated. Meanwhile, concerns linger about relatives along the route where mobile connectivity remains sparse.

The state grappled with widespread disruption as flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts hit Chamba district and surrounding regions, causing significant infrastructural damage. Authorities prioritize evacuations and restoring services, all while battling extensive damage across various areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

