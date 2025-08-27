Left Menu

Delhi's Green Revolution: Clearing Landfill Sites by 2026

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the Municipal Corporation to clear three landfill sites in Delhi by December 2026. Initiatives include scaling up Waste-to-Energy projects, enhancing biomining capacity, and developing new waste management centers. Inter-agency coordination is emphasized for a cleaner, greener capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure the complete clearance of three capital landfill sites by December 2026. This directive came during a review meeting on solid waste management chaired by Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat.

The meeting, attended by notable figures like Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, highlighted the need to expedite Waste-to-Energy projects to prevent fresh garbage dumping at current sites. Officials reported that MCD has increased its biomining capacity at dumpsites from 15,000 tonnes per day to 25,000 tonnes per day.

Plans are underway for setting up new waste management centers, biogas plants for dairy waste, and multilevel parking in high-footfall markets. Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh emphasized the importance of strengthening the city's solid waste management infrastructure, focusing on future strategic steps.

