India Battens Down as Monsoon Fury Unleashes Chaos Across States

Monsoon fury wreaks havoc across India, submerging vast areas and taking a toll on life and property. Northern plains, including Punjab, witness severe flooding from Himalayan rivers, while Jammu and Kashmir reports 41 fatalities from landslides and floods.

Odisha, Karnataka, and Telangana are not spared as low-pressure systems cause incessant rains, prompting school closures and train cancellations. Rescue operations are in full swing, with thousands evacuated from flooded areas.

The National Disaster Response Force is engaged in full-scale relief efforts, amid reports of infrastructure damage and societal disruption. Meanwhile, states like Himachal and Punjab face river overflow challenges, threatening more devastation.

