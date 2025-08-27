Left Menu

India Battens Down as Monsoon Fury Unleashes Chaos Across States

Parts of India are grappling with severe monsoon flooding, affecting states from Punjab to Karnataka, causing deaths, infrastructural havoc, and disrupting daily life. With 41 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir and extensive evacuations, relief efforts are hampered by continuous rainfall. North Indian plains face inundation from Himalayan rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:11 IST
India Battens Down as Monsoon Fury Unleashes Chaos Across States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Monsoon fury wreaks havoc across India, submerging vast areas and taking a toll on life and property. Northern plains, including Punjab, witness severe flooding from Himalayan rivers, while Jammu and Kashmir reports 41 fatalities from landslides and floods.

Odisha, Karnataka, and Telangana are not spared as low-pressure systems cause incessant rains, prompting school closures and train cancellations. Rescue operations are in full swing, with thousands evacuated from flooded areas.

The National Disaster Response Force is engaged in full-scale relief efforts, amid reports of infrastructure damage and societal disruption. Meanwhile, states like Himachal and Punjab face river overflow challenges, threatening more devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

 Global
2
Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

 India
3
UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

 Global
4
Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025