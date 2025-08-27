India Battens Down as Monsoon Fury Unleashes Chaos Across States
Parts of India are grappling with severe monsoon flooding, affecting states from Punjab to Karnataka, causing deaths, infrastructural havoc, and disrupting daily life. With 41 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir and extensive evacuations, relief efforts are hampered by continuous rainfall. North Indian plains face inundation from Himalayan rivers.
Monsoon fury wreaks havoc across India, submerging vast areas and taking a toll on life and property. Northern plains, including Punjab, witness severe flooding from Himalayan rivers, while Jammu and Kashmir reports 41 fatalities from landslides and floods.
Odisha, Karnataka, and Telangana are not spared as low-pressure systems cause incessant rains, prompting school closures and train cancellations. Rescue operations are in full swing, with thousands evacuated from flooded areas.
The National Disaster Response Force is engaged in full-scale relief efforts, amid reports of infrastructure damage and societal disruption. Meanwhile, states like Himachal and Punjab face river overflow challenges, threatening more devastation.
