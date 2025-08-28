IAEA Showcases Nuclear Solutions for Cancer Care and Food Security at TICAD 9

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spotlighted the transformative role of nuclear science and technology in improving cancer care and food security in Africa at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). The IAEA thematic event, held last week, brought together high-level representatives from Burkina Faso, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, South Africa, Japan, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to share tangible results achieved through two of the IAEA’s flagship initiatives — Rays of Hope and Atoms4Food.

Building Partnerships for Africa’s Development

In his opening remarks delivered virtually, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi emphasized the importance of collaboration:

“Today’s event is about sharing successes, experiences and challenges, and building partnerships that deliver tangible, concrete projects through IAEA Rays of Hope and Atoms4Food initiatives. The IAEA is committed to ensuring that Africa benefits to the fullest from the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology.”

Representing Japan, Eri Arfiya, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, highlighted her country’s longstanding partnership with the IAEA and its support for African development:

“Japan stresses the cooperation in two important IAEA initiatives, namely Rays of Hope and Atoms4Food.”

As of June 2025, Japan had contributed over €10 million to Rays of Hope, including €5 million dedicated to procuring mammography units for 22 African countries. Japan has also invested €6.6 million in Atoms4Food, supporting projects like livestock improvements in Côte d’Ivoire and food safety initiatives in Mauritania.

Expanding Access to Cancer Care

Cancer remains one of Africa’s most pressing health challenges, with more than 20 countries lacking a single radiotherapy machine just three years ago. The Rays of Hope initiative, launched by the IAEA in 2022, seeks to close this gap by expanding access to radiation medicine, diagnostics, and treatment facilities.

At TICAD 9, African ministers and health leaders reported progress:

Malawi’s Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda , thanked the IAEA for supporting the establishment of her country’s first public radiotherapy centre , which opened in 2025.

South Africa’s Deputy Health Minister, Joe Phaahla , underscored the role of the NuMeRI facility at Steve Biko Academic Hospital , an IAEA Rays of Hope Anchor Centre, in training professionals and supporting the creation of new cancer centres across Africa.

Twelve Anchor Centres have now been established across the continent, including in Algeria, Morocco, and South Africa, serving as hubs for training, research, and quality assurance in radiation medicine.

The IAEA also continues to deploy expert missions, helping countries identify gaps and build national action plans for cancer treatment and prevention.

Tackling Food Insecurity Through Atoms4Food

Food insecurity in Africa remains acute: nearly 307 million people — one in five Africans — faced hunger in 2024, according to the 2025 State of Food Security and Nutrition (SOFI) report.

At the TICAD 9 session on agriculture, officials from Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Kenya, and the FAO described how the Atoms4Food initiative, launched jointly by the FAO and IAEA in 2023, is delivering tailored solutions to strengthen agrifood systems.

Atoms4Food leverages nuclear and isotopic techniques across six priority areas:

Crop variety improvement Soil and water management Animal production and health Insect pest control Food safety and quality control Public health nutrition

Amadou Dicko, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Burkina Faso, shared results from his country:

Eight high-yield rice varieties were developed and registered in the national catalogue.

National laboratories received new equipment and materials, improving their analytical performance.

The first Atoms4Food country assessment in Burkina Faso laid the foundation for integrated, science-based projects to improve productivity and resilience.

Science and Partnerships as Catalysts

By combining nuclear techniques with local expertise, the IAEA is helping countries not only save lives through better health services but also feed their populations through resilient agricultural systems.

Both Rays of Hope and Atoms4Food exemplify the IAEA’s technical cooperation approach: practical solutions, capacity building, and partnerships with international donors like Japan.

As Africa continues to face a rising cancer burden and deepening food insecurity due to climate change and economic shocks, these initiatives stand as pillars of sustainable development, resilience, and international solidarity.