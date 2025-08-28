Left Menu

Tragedy in Virar: Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives

A building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, led to the death of 17 people, including a one-year-old. Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed grief and announced financial aid for victims' families. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the building's builder has been arrested.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow following the tragic building collapse in Virar, Palghar district, on Thursday, which resulted in 17 fatalities.

The structure, labeled illegal, reportedly fell onto a neighboring tenement during a birthday celebration, trapping residents. Chief Minister Fadnavis has pledged financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' families.

The builder of Ramabai Apartment has been arrested, and rescue efforts continue under the National Disaster Response Force's supervision. Nine individuals have been safely rescued, while affected families are receiving essential support.

