Kerala Faces Torrential Rains: Landslides and Alerts Prompt Vigilance

Heavy rains in Kerala have led to waterlogging, rising dam levels, and landslides. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts across several districts, warning of strong winds and advising against fishing. An expert committee is set to explore future landslide prevention measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intense rainfall in Kerala has caused widespread waterlogging and a significant increase in dam water levels, leading to landslides in the state. In response, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for six districts, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Wayanad, signaling the potential for very heavy rainfall.

Additional yellow alerts have been placed in five districts, where heavy rains have prompted district officials to anticipate potential landslides. The Thamarassery pass faced heavy landslides, blocking traffic, which was only cleared through collaborative efforts by local authorities and community members.

With water levels rising to critical stages in various dams and the threat of strong winds, the IMD has advised residents to remain alert. Fishing activities have been restricted in certain coastal areas until weather conditions improve. An expert committee will assess future landslide prevention methods in affected regions.

Latest News

