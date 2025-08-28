Safety Amidst Downpour: Maharashtra Districts Brave Torrential Rains

Heavy rains in Maharashtra's Nanded and Latur districts prompted the evacuation of more than 2,200 residents to safer areas, officials announced Thursday. The downpour has been particularly severe in 17 revenue circles of Nanded and 29 in Latur, with the worst-hit areas receiving up to 115 mm of rainfall.

State Disaster Response Force teams acted swiftly in Nanded, as villages like Degloor saw water entering homes. Road connections to multiple villages have been cut off. Meanwhile, in Latur, excess rain has inundated bridges and forced the closure of 41 roads. Rainfall figures peaked at 77.9 mm in Jalkot taluka.

The India Meteorological Department placed Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv under an orange alert, indicating potential for very heavy rainfall. Residents are cautioned against approaching riverbanks, and efforts have been made to relocate livestock to higher ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)