Chilling Out: Shanghai's Indoor Ski Resort a Cool Escape from Scorching Heat

As Shanghai sizzled under a heatwave, residents flocked to the massive L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort to enjoy skiing and snowball fights in sub-zero temperatures. The heatwave persisted, propelled by climate change. Experts link such extreme weather to increased carbon emissions from energy-intensive activities, including artificial temperature control.

Updated: 28-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:45 IST
Chilling Out: Shanghai's Indoor Ski Resort a Cool Escape from Scorching Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to soaring temperatures, Shanghai residents sought relief at one of the world's largest indoor ski resorts. The L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort remains a chilly refuge amid the city's sweltering heat, allowing visitors to engage in various winter activities.

The heat prompted Shanghai to issue an orange alert, marking 23 consecutive days of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius in August. Many, like Tang Junqi and her mother, opted for the frosty surroundings of the resort to escape the oppressive conditions outside.

Experts attribute the surge in extreme weather events to anthropogenic climate change. They caution that carbon emissions, coupled with energy-intensive practices such as air conditioning, are exacerbating global temperatures. Such conditions are predicted to continue in the region, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions.

