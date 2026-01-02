Left Menu

West Bengal Awaits Warmer Days Amid Temperature Shifts

Minimum temperatures in West Bengal slightly rose, offering relief from previous cold conditions. The IMD forecasts a further temperature increase in the southern districts in the coming days, while sub-Himalayan districts are expected to get colder. Some areas may experience light rain or snow, with dry weather prevailing elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:00 IST
West Bengal Awaits Warmer Days Amid Temperature Shifts
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of West Bengal can expect some relief from the biting cold, as minimum temperatures show a slight upward trend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that temperatures will rise by two to four degrees Celsius in the southern districts over the next couple of days.

Conversely, colder weather is anticipated in sub-Himalayan districts, where temperatures are likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius starting Sunday. Moreover, Darjeeling could see light rain or snow on Saturday.

Despite these changes, West Bengal is expected to experience predominantly dry weather over the next week, with potential foggy mornings in certain areas. On Friday, Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature at 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Suri was the coldest in the plains at 8 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

1
Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind Project

Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind P...

 Global
2
Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

 India
3
Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

 India
4
Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026