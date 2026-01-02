West Bengal Awaits Warmer Days Amid Temperature Shifts

Residents of West Bengal can expect some relief from the biting cold, as minimum temperatures show a slight upward trend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that temperatures will rise by two to four degrees Celsius in the southern districts over the next couple of days.

Conversely, colder weather is anticipated in sub-Himalayan districts, where temperatures are likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius starting Sunday. Moreover, Darjeeling could see light rain or snow on Saturday.

Despite these changes, West Bengal is expected to experience predominantly dry weather over the next week, with potential foggy mornings in certain areas. On Friday, Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature at 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Suri was the coldest in the plains at 8 degrees Celsius.