West Bengal Awaits Warmer Days Amid Temperature Shifts
Minimum temperatures in West Bengal slightly rose, offering relief from previous cold conditions. The IMD forecasts a further temperature increase in the southern districts in the coming days, while sub-Himalayan districts are expected to get colder. Some areas may experience light rain or snow, with dry weather prevailing elsewhere.
- Country:
- India
Residents of West Bengal can expect some relief from the biting cold, as minimum temperatures show a slight upward trend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that temperatures will rise by two to four degrees Celsius in the southern districts over the next couple of days.
Conversely, colder weather is anticipated in sub-Himalayan districts, where temperatures are likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius starting Sunday. Moreover, Darjeeling could see light rain or snow on Saturday.
Despite these changes, West Bengal is expected to experience predominantly dry weather over the next week, with potential foggy mornings in certain areas. On Friday, Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature at 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Suri was the coldest in the plains at 8 degrees Celsius.
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Holy Sites Experience New Year Pilgrim Surge Amid Cold Wave
Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India
Severe Cold Wave Halts School Operations in Assam's Kamrup District
Chilling Alert: Cold Wave Conditions Sweep Jharkhand
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State