Delhi Bolsters Surveillance: 50,000 More CCTVs to Enhance City's Security

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is planning to install an additional 50,000 CCTV cameras to improve surveillance across the city. This proposal seeks Rs 100 crore and aims to enhance existing coverage from the previous AAP government's initiative. The new setup will enhance security and aid real-time monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has proposed the installation of 50,000 additional CCTV cameras to bolster city surveillance. Officials announced that they have requested Rs 100 crore from the government to finance the project.

This initiative will build on the groundwork laid by the previous AAP government, which saw the city being equipped with approximately 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras in two phases. The current plan follows a statement made by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma in February regarding the expansion of CCTV coverage.

Once financial approval is secured, the PWD aims to complete the installations within 12 months. These cameras, equipped with night vision, will be monitored via a Central Command Center at the PWD headquarters, facilitating enhanced security and real-time oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

