Left Menu

Telangana's Torrential Rains: Rescues, Losses, and Relief Efforts

Since August 27, Telangana has been experiencing severe rain-related incidents leading to five deaths and widespread damage. Over 1,500 people have been rescued, while six remain missing. Authorities are conducting relief operations, with helicopters deployed for evacuations and many trains canceled due to waterlogged tracks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:53 IST
Telangana's Torrential Rains: Rescues, Losses, and Relief Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana is grappling with relentless rain since August 27, causing tragic loss and widespread disruption. At least five people have lost their lives, and six remain missing amid the torrential downpour. Widespread flooding has inundated low-lying areas and severed road links between villages.

Authorities have rescued over 1,500 individuals, with ongoing efforts to locate the missing. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy oversees relief operations, directing officials to assess the damage for compensation. Amidst urea shortages, he urged farmers to explore alternatives like nano urea.

Disaster response teams, including state and national forces, are actively assisting citizens. A red alert has been issued for continued heavy rainfall, with helicopters on standby for emergencies. Meanwhile, train services face cancellations due to submerged tracks, complicating the state's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

 India
2
Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

 Global
3
India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

 France
4
Mumbai Traffic Halt: Maratha Quota Stir Prompts Major Road Closures

Mumbai Traffic Halt: Maratha Quota Stir Prompts Major Road Closures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025