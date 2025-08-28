Telangana's Torrential Rains: Rescues, Losses, and Relief Efforts

Telangana is grappling with relentless rain since August 27, causing tragic loss and widespread disruption. At least five people have lost their lives, and six remain missing amid the torrential downpour. Widespread flooding has inundated low-lying areas and severed road links between villages.

Authorities have rescued over 1,500 individuals, with ongoing efforts to locate the missing. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy oversees relief operations, directing officials to assess the damage for compensation. Amidst urea shortages, he urged farmers to explore alternatives like nano urea.

Disaster response teams, including state and national forces, are actively assisting citizens. A red alert has been issued for continued heavy rainfall, with helicopters on standby for emergencies. Meanwhile, train services face cancellations due to submerged tracks, complicating the state's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)