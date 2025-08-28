Punjab's Worst Floods Since 1988: Massive Evacuations and Pleas for Relief

More than 6,600 have been evacuated from flood-stricken regions in Punjab, as officials strive to manage the crisis. Amid escalating concerns, the state has made a pressing appeal for a special aid package from the Centre.

The authorities in Amritsar deployed amphibious off-road vehicles and boats to assist stranded people, while drones delivered essential supplies in Dera Baba Nanak. The floods are considered the worst since 1988, with raging rivers causing extensive damage.

Chief Minister Mann and cabinet members have pledged their monthly salaries to relief efforts, urging federal support. Diverse response teams, including the Army, Border Security Force, and National Disaster Response Force, are actively engaged in evacuations and supply deliveries.