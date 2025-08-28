Left Menu

Delhi's Breath of Peril: The Fight Against Air Pollution

Residents of Delhi may see life expectancy diminish by 8.2 years if air pollution levels remain unchanged. The city records unprecedented PM2.5 pollution, twenty times beyond WHO safety standards. Efforts focus on controlling vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and stubble burning to improve air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:22 IST
Delhi's Breath of Peril: The Fight Against Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's infamous air pollution threatens to reduce residents' life expectancy by 8.2 years, as reported by the latest Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) study from the University of Chicago.

The capital has been branded the world's most polluted city, with PM2.5 levels significantly surpassing WHO guidelines, reaching a staggering 111.4 micrograms per cubic metre.

Experts urge immediate actions to address vehicular emissions, industrial discharges, and stubble burning to counteract the severe health impacts of air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

