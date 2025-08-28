Delhi's Breath of Peril: The Fight Against Air Pollution

Delhi's infamous air pollution threatens to reduce residents' life expectancy by 8.2 years, as reported by the latest Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) study from the University of Chicago.

The capital has been branded the world's most polluted city, with PM2.5 levels significantly surpassing WHO guidelines, reaching a staggering 111.4 micrograms per cubic metre.

Experts urge immediate actions to address vehicular emissions, industrial discharges, and stubble burning to counteract the severe health impacts of air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)