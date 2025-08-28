Guwahati Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos

In Guwahati, Assam, relentless rains have drowned vast parts of the city, leaving one dead and causing widespread chaos. The torrential downpour submerged major roads and residential areas, resulting in crippling traffic jams.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall, prompting concern about further disruption in the coming days. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has declared that 28 villages and 39 localities have been hit by these floods. Emergency personnel have been deployed to help affected areas.

As the rain continues, Guwahati residents have been urged to stay informed and cautious. The ASDMA has advised avoiding unnecessary travel and cautioned against the risks of landslides and further waterlogging. The city grapples with power outages, stranded commuters, and strained emergency services.

