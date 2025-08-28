Rising Waters: Ganga and Yamuna Inch Toward Danger

The Ganga and Yamuna rivers' water levels rose on Thursday, edging closer to the perilous mark of 84.73 metres, sparking new flood concerns as waters infiltrated residential zones for the second time this month.

Replacing cars, boats now ply the embankments around the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythic Saraswati, with locals continuing the tradition of taking dips. At 4 pm, the district administration reported the Ganga at 84.44 metres in Phaphamau and 83.56 metres in Chatnag, while the Yamuna registered 84.15 metres in Naini.

SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Singh noted that 12 localities, including Kachar Mau and Daraganj, are impacted. Relief camps at sites like Annie Besant School are active, supported by 56 boats. Camp residents, like Rishu Devi and Roopa Devi, convey unexpected challenges due to repeated floods but commend the provision of essentials.

