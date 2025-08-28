Left Menu

Rising Waters: Ganga and Yamuna Inch Toward Danger

The Ganga and Yamuna rivers saw a worrying rise in water levels, nearing the danger mark. Floodwaters have entered residential areas, prompting the establishment of relief camps. Boats replace vehicles in affected zones, while residents express satisfaction with the relief efforts, despite the challenges of recurring floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:51 IST
Rising Waters: Ganga and Yamuna Inch Toward Danger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganga and Yamuna rivers' water levels rose on Thursday, edging closer to the perilous mark of 84.73 metres, sparking new flood concerns as waters infiltrated residential zones for the second time this month.

Replacing cars, boats now ply the embankments around the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythic Saraswati, with locals continuing the tradition of taking dips. At 4 pm, the district administration reported the Ganga at 84.44 metres in Phaphamau and 83.56 metres in Chatnag, while the Yamuna registered 84.15 metres in Naini.

SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Singh noted that 12 localities, including Kachar Mau and Daraganj, are impacted. Relief camps at sites like Annie Besant School are active, supported by 56 boats. Camp residents, like Rishu Devi and Roopa Devi, convey unexpected challenges due to repeated floods but commend the provision of essentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
2
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global
3
Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

 India
4
CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025