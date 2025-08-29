Navi Mumbai's Global Business Gateway: Inside the New World Trade Center

The skyline of Navi Mumbai is undergoing a transformation with the pre-launch of the World Trade Center at Raheja District in Vashi NX. This venture aims to position the city as a future hub for global trade, leveraging Navi Mumbai's strategic location in one of India's swiftest-growing corridors.

Envisioned as more than an office project, WTC Navi Mumbai aims to create a business ecosystem embedded with lifestyle elements. It promises comprehensive offerings that include premium office spaces and high-street retail, excellently connected through major highways and the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, ensuring it's one of India's most accessible business destinations.

The project was launched by Mr. Scott Wang, Vice President – Asia Pacific of the World Trade Centers Association, emphasizing India's growing importance in global trade networks. Supported by Raheja Universal, the development epitomizes excellence and innovation, aiming to redefine how business will be conducted in Navi Mumbai in the future.