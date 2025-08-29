India's Ambitious Galactic Blueprint: 3D Homes on Mars

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to establish 3D-printed homes on Mars and conduct precursor missions for a human landing on the Red Planet in the coming decades. The initiative was announced during the National Space Day celebrations following nationwide consultations.

According to the roadmap, ISRO plans to build a crew station on the Moon by 2047, mining for resources, and deploying crewed lunar vehicles. Additionally, propellant depots will be established to support interplanetary missions and sustain astronauts on the lunar surface.

The space agency also intends to upgrade its launch vehicles significantly. Current vehicles can carry up to 8 tonnes to low Earth orbit, but plans envisage a 150-tonne payload capacity in one mission. A new Lunar Module Launch Vehicle, standing 119 meters tall, is being developed for lunar missions, with a human mission to the Moon projected for 2040.

