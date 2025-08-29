Flotilla of Hope: Global Activists Set Sail for Gaza

Pro-Palestinian activists are preparing to set sail from Spain to Gaza in a significant convoy, urging governments to press Israel to permit their flotilla through its longstanding naval blockade.

Among the participants are Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese politician Mariana Mortagua. This Global Sumud Flotilla involves individuals from 44 countries, embarking on this humanitarian mission set to depart from several ports. Organisers emphasize the need for political action to defend human rights and ensure safe passage for the flotilla.

Israel has historically opposed such movements, citing security concerns over Hamas. The blockade, ongoing since Hamas's 2007 Gaza takeover, has been maintained through various conflicts, with the latest Israeli offensive killing thousands. Past incidents include Israeli forces seizing a British-flagged yacht and dismissing previous flotillas as Hamas propaganda stunts.

(With inputs from agencies.)