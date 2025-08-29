Left Menu

Flotilla of Hope: Global Activists Set Sail for Gaza

Pro-Palestinian activists, including Greta Thunberg and Mariana Mortagua, plan to sail from Spain to Gaza, urging governments to pressure Israel to allow safe passage through the naval blockade. The Global Sumud Flotilla aims to deliver aid but faces challenges due to Israel's historical resistance to such efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:23 IST
Flotilla of Hope: Global Activists Set Sail for Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pro-Palestinian activists are preparing to set sail from Spain to Gaza in a significant convoy, urging governments to press Israel to permit their flotilla through its longstanding naval blockade.

Among the participants are Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese politician Mariana Mortagua. This Global Sumud Flotilla involves individuals from 44 countries, embarking on this humanitarian mission set to depart from several ports. Organisers emphasize the need for political action to defend human rights and ensure safe passage for the flotilla.

Israel has historically opposed such movements, citing security concerns over Hamas. The blockade, ongoing since Hamas's 2007 Gaza takeover, has been maintained through various conflicts, with the latest Israeli offensive killing thousands. Past incidents include Israeli forces seizing a British-flagged yacht and dismissing previous flotillas as Hamas propaganda stunts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

 Global
2
Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

 India
3
We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-generation challenges: Japan PM Ishiba after talks with PM Modi.

We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-genera...

 Global
4
Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis

Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025