Rising Waters: Ambala on High Alert as Tangri River Swells

Heavy rainfall in the hills of Himachal Pradesh is causing the Tangri River in Ambala Cantonment to swell, posing potential flood risks. Officials are on alert, schools near the river have closed, and residents are advised to relocate. Minister Anil Vij reviewed preparations for further water level increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh has led to a rapid increase in the water level of the Tangri River in Ambala Cantonment, raising concerns among officials.

With the river potentially reaching the danger mark, local authorities have closed schools near its banks and heightened their alert status.

Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij has inspected the area, directing the administration to stay vigilant as further rises are expected.

