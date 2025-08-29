Government Steps Up: Aid for Victims of Virar Building Collapse

This week, tragedy struck in Virar East, Maharashtra, when a building collapse claimed the lives of 17 individuals. In response, Maharashtra's Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that affected residents would receive temporary accommodation from the MHADA.

The building collapsed onto a neighboring vacant structure at midnight on Wednesday. Sarnaik emphasized the government's commitment to support the victims during this challenging period. After discussions with the MHADA vice president, it was decided to provide 60 temporary houses in Bolinj by Saturday.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation lacks effective transit facilities. Sarnaik urged collaboration with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority for better planning. He also discussed with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde the need to accelerate Cluster Development and Slum Rehabilitation Authority schemes to address hazards in unauthorized buildings.

