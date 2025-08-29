Chhattisgarh CM Invites Korean Firms for Green Tech Investments

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, currently visiting South Korea, has extended invitations to ModernTech Corp and UNECORAIL for potential investments in the state. These moves are aimed at boosting clean energy and logistics infrastructure, according to an official briefing on Friday.

The CM believes that collaborations with ModernTech and UNECORAIL will invigorate Chhattisgarh's clean energy and transportation sectors. Proposals include an advanced electric vehicle charging unit by ModernTech, aligning with the state's 2024-30 Industrial Policy, focusing on green energy and carbon reduction goals.

Sai assured the firms of state support, emphasizing the potential for job creation and skill development. The engagement with South Korean firms highlights the strategic importance of modernizing transport and energy infrastructure, a key component in Chhattisgarh's growth plan.