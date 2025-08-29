Left Menu

Rajasthan's Investment Surge: From MoUs to On-Ground Projects

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant announced that projects worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore have commenced following last year's global investment summit, which saw MoUs valued at Rs 35 lakh crore. The state has introduced new policies to attract further investments and focuses on making cities like Bhiwadi investment hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:32 IST
Rajasthan's Investment Surge: From MoUs to On-Ground Projects
Sudhansh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant revealed on Friday that projects worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore have already begun as a result of MoUs signed at last year's global investment summit in Jaipur. These projects emerged from the initial Rs 35 lakh crore worth of agreements.

Pant was addressing the annual convention for the realtors' body, NAREDCO, where he invited developers nationwide to invest in Rajasthan. He assured that the state government would provide necessary facilities and expedited approval processes to facilitate these investments.

The government has established nearly 15 new policies across various sectors to attract investments. Additionally, efforts are underway to make Bhiwadi a viable alternative to Gurugram and Manesar, bolstering urban development in tier-II and tier-III cities across the state.

TRENDING

1
India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

 India
2
RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

 Global
4
Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025