Rajasthan's Investment Surge: From MoUs to On-Ground Projects
Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant announced that projects worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore have commenced following last year's global investment summit, which saw MoUs valued at Rs 35 lakh crore. The state has introduced new policies to attract further investments and focuses on making cities like Bhiwadi investment hubs.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant revealed on Friday that projects worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore have already begun as a result of MoUs signed at last year's global investment summit in Jaipur. These projects emerged from the initial Rs 35 lakh crore worth of agreements.
Pant was addressing the annual convention for the realtors' body, NAREDCO, where he invited developers nationwide to invest in Rajasthan. He assured that the state government would provide necessary facilities and expedited approval processes to facilitate these investments.
The government has established nearly 15 new policies across various sectors to attract investments. Additionally, efforts are underway to make Bhiwadi a viable alternative to Gurugram and Manesar, bolstering urban development in tier-II and tier-III cities across the state.
