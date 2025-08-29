Rising Waters: Evacuations Ordered Near Tangri River

Officials in Ambala Cantonment, led by Haryana Minister Anil Vij, are responding to dangerously rising water levels in the Tangri river following heavy rainfalls in Himachal Pradesh. Schools near the river have been closed, and residents are being advised to evacuate vulnerable areas.

Authorities have heightened alert levels as water levels in local rivers show significant rise. Minister Vij, who also holds energy and transport portfolios, instructed the district administration and the National Disaster Response Force to prepare for any emergency arising out of a potential flood situation.

Efforts to manage the river's water level have been hampered by incomplete dredging work, with only 25% completed before monsoon. This situation has been exacerbated by rains causing water inflow into agricultural fields in nearby Yamunanagar villages.

