Chiquita's Return to Panama: A $30 Million Investment in Bocas del Toro

Banana giant Chiquita will restart operations in Panama after previous layoffs, with a $30 million investment in the Bocas del Toro province. The company aims to be operational by February 2026, as confirmed by Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Banana giant Chiquita is set to relaunch its operations in Panama following significant layoffs earlier this year. The Panamanian government made the announcement on Friday.

Chiquita plans to make a substantial investment of $30 million to restart production in the western province of Bocas del Toro. This move comes as part of its efforts to rejuvenate its operations in the Latin American country.

Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, confirmed that Chiquita aims to have the production line fully operational by February 2026, marking a significant milestone for the region's banana industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

