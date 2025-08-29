Hoshiarpur Struggles Against Unyielding Floodwaters
Residents of Hoshiarpur's Mukerian sub-division face severe challenges as the Chakki Khad tributary swells. Authorities scramble to plug embankment breaches while urging evacuations to relief camps. With agricultural lands submerged and infrastructure damaged, coordinated efforts for relief and restoration are underway in the affected region.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Hoshiarpur's Mukerian area are grappling with significant flooding caused by the overflowing Chakki Khad, a tributary of the Beas River. Authorities are racing to repair breaches in embankments to prevent further devastation as the water levels at the Pong Dam remain above the danger mark.
The situation intensified, with reports indicating that the dam's water level rose from 1,391.98 feet in the morning to 1,392.28 feet by evening. Despite ongoing efforts, villages continue to face precarious conditions, with many residents being evacuated to relief camps set up in the region.
Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain has been on the front lines, overseeing the strengthening of key flood defenses and urging residents to prioritize safety by relocating to designated relief centers. Local government bodies and citizen groups are coordinating relief efforts, including food and medical supplies for affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Orders Immediate Evacuation of Stranded Pilgrims in Himachal Pradesh
Rising Waters: Evacuations Ordered Near Tangri River
Punjab's Worst Floods Since 1988: Massive Evacuations and Pleas for Relief
Quick Evacuation Averts Disaster at Private Clinic Blaze
Mass Evacuations in Jammu: Rivers Rage Amid Deluge