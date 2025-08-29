Heroic Rescue Attempt Amid Rising Floodwaters in Sirmaur

An act of bravery turned potentially tragic on Friday morning when Balwant Singh, a resident of Ajiwala village, was swept away by floodwaters while trying to save a trapped cow. A video of the incident has since gone viral, capturing the dramatic moments as Singh was taken by the strong currents.

On receiving the news, SDM Paonta, Gunjit Singh Cheema, quickly arrived at the scene with a rescue team. With the assistance of locals and divers, they launched a search operation to locate Singh, which was still ongoing at the time of this report.

In the Sirmaur district, relentless rain over the past 18 hours has led to swelling rivers, including the Tons, Yamuna, Bata, and Giri. Authorities have issued warnings to residents to avoid swollen water bodies as the region grapples with rising water levels edging close to critical marks.

