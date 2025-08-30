Tragedy Strikes Jammu & Kashmir: Cloudbursts and Landslides Wreak Havoc

In a tragic series of events, cloudbursts and landslides have devastated the Reasi and Ramban districts of Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people. Among the victims were seven family members whose home was destroyed by a landslide in Badder village.

Since August 14, the Union Territory has been grappling with relentless natural disasters, leading to 130 deaths and numerous injuries. The persistent heavy rains have forced the suspension of the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, a significant spiritual journey for many.

Authorities, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, are monitoring the situation closely, emphasizing the necessity of evacuation measures in vulnerable areas. Relief efforts are underway with the government expressing condolences and pledging support to the disaster-stricken families.

(With inputs from agencies.)