Tragedy Strikes Jammu & Kashmir: Cloudbursts and Landslides Wreak Havoc
Cloudbursts and landslides in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi and Ramban districts have led to 11 fatalities, including seven family members. The region faces ongoing natural calamities, with the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi suspended. Authorities are on high alert, ensuring relief and urging residents to remain cautious.
In a tragic series of events, cloudbursts and landslides have devastated the Reasi and Ramban districts of Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people. Among the victims were seven family members whose home was destroyed by a landslide in Badder village.
Since August 14, the Union Territory has been grappling with relentless natural disasters, leading to 130 deaths and numerous injuries. The persistent heavy rains have forced the suspension of the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, a significant spiritual journey for many.
Authorities, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, are monitoring the situation closely, emphasizing the necessity of evacuation measures in vulnerable areas. Relief efforts are underway with the government expressing condolences and pledging support to the disaster-stricken families.
