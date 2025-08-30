Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jammu & Kashmir: Cloudbursts and Landslides Wreak Havoc

Cloudbursts and landslides in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi and Ramban districts have led to 11 fatalities, including seven family members. The region faces ongoing natural calamities, with the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi suspended. Authorities are on high alert, ensuring relief and urging residents to remain cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jammu & Kashmir: Cloudbursts and Landslides Wreak Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, cloudbursts and landslides have devastated the Reasi and Ramban districts of Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people. Among the victims were seven family members whose home was destroyed by a landslide in Badder village.

Since August 14, the Union Territory has been grappling with relentless natural disasters, leading to 130 deaths and numerous injuries. The persistent heavy rains have forced the suspension of the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, a significant spiritual journey for many.

Authorities, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, are monitoring the situation closely, emphasizing the necessity of evacuation measures in vulnerable areas. Relief efforts are underway with the government expressing condolences and pledging support to the disaster-stricken families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

 India
2
Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intrusion

Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intru...

 India
3
South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

 India
4
Delhi Government Revamps District Boundaries for Improved Governance

Delhi Government Revamps District Boundaries for Improved Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025