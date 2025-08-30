Left Menu

Surging Waters: A Community United in the Face of Floods

Heavy rains have caused alarming rises in dam water levels across Punjab, notably the Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh. In the district of Hoshiarpur, widespread flooding has led to extensive crop damage and displacement. Relief efforts are in full swing, with community and governmental agencies ensuring aid and essentials provided to affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:31 IST
Surging Waters: A Community United in the Face of Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district saw water levels reach 1,391.62 feet on Saturday evening, just above the danger mark of 1,390 feet, marking a significant flooding risk. The inflow was recorded at an alarming 1.76 lakh cusecs, finally decreasing to 1.17 lakh cusecs by evening.

Punjab is facing an emergency as major dams, including Bhakra, Ranjit Sagar, and Shahpur Kandi, witness surge in water levels. The 'Charda Suraj' campaign is actively delivering aid, with government and NGOs addressing the needs of 1,225 affected individuals in Hoshiarpur.

The district faced severe flooding with over 5,287 hectares of farmland submerged, affecting 86 villages across Mukerian, Dasuya, and Tanda. Amid these challenges, community kitchens, medical camps, and emergency response teams are providing vital relief to the beleaguered residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

 India
2
WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

 India
3
Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violation

Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violati...

 India
4
Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025