Surging Waters: A Community United in the Face of Floods
Heavy rains have caused alarming rises in dam water levels across Punjab, notably the Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh. In the district of Hoshiarpur, widespread flooding has led to extensive crop damage and displacement. Relief efforts are in full swing, with community and governmental agencies ensuring aid and essentials provided to affected residents.
- Country:
- India
The Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district saw water levels reach 1,391.62 feet on Saturday evening, just above the danger mark of 1,390 feet, marking a significant flooding risk. The inflow was recorded at an alarming 1.76 lakh cusecs, finally decreasing to 1.17 lakh cusecs by evening.
Punjab is facing an emergency as major dams, including Bhakra, Ranjit Sagar, and Shahpur Kandi, witness surge in water levels. The 'Charda Suraj' campaign is actively delivering aid, with government and NGOs addressing the needs of 1,225 affected individuals in Hoshiarpur.
The district faced severe flooding with over 5,287 hectares of farmland submerged, affecting 86 villages across Mukerian, Dasuya, and Tanda. Amid these challenges, community kitchens, medical camps, and emergency response teams are providing vital relief to the beleaguered residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
