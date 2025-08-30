Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Fire for Unlawful Elephant Exchange
Parag Madhukar Dhakate, a former chief wildlife warden of Uttarakhand, is under scrutiny for allegedly exchanging four elephant calves with adult tuskers without central government approval. An investigation has been initiated, revealing procedural lapses in wildlife management, with repercussions expected as the Forest Minister critiques the decision.
- Country:
- India
Controversy shrouds Uttarakhand's wildlife department as former chief wildlife warden, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, faces allegations of illicit wildlife exchange. He purportedly swapped four elephant calves for adult tuskers without central clearance, igniting official investigations.
Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal condemned the maneuver as a grave misjudgment. Reports indicate that Dhakate authorized the transaction with Gujarat's Radha Krishna Temple's Mahant Jagdish Das, sans central nod.
Despite Dhakate's claim that his role authorized such exchanges, he proceeded prematurely. As probes deepen and a report reaches Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, ramifications loom for procedural breaches in wildlife governance.
ALSO READ
India Launches First Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling at Choryasi Plaza in Gujarat
Gujarat Congress Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Choryasi: A Threat to Democracy?
Tragic Canal Jump: Unveiling Questions in Gujarat
Gujarat's Cooperative Revolution: GUJCOMASOL Sets National Benchmark
Reliance's battery giga factory to start in 2026; co developing world's largest single-site solar project in Kutch, Gujarat: Anant Ambani.