Left Menu

China's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Economic Uncertainty

China's manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth consecutive month in August, with an official PMI of 49.4. Domestically, demand remains weak due to economic pressures such as U.S. tariffs and rising job insecurity. Despite challenges, the non-manufacturing sector showed slight improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 07:25 IST
China's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In August, China's manufacturing sector contracted for the fifth month in a row, according to an official survey released Sunday. This highlights that manufacturers are still in a holding pattern, seeking clarity on trade discussions with the U.S. amid ongoing weak domestic demand.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) slightly rose to 49.4 in August from 49.3 in July, staying under the critical 50-point line that designates expansion from contraction. This reading fell short of the median forecast of 49.5, according to a Reuters poll, illustrating the economic uncertainties China faces, such as U.S. tariffs, a faltering property market, and job insecurity.

Contrarily, the non-manufacturing sector, encompassing services and construction, showed a quicker expansion, lifting the PMI to 50.3 from 50.1 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The composite PMI, which accounts for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing, reached 50.5, up from 50.2 in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Economic Uncertainty

China's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Trump Promises Executive Order on Voter ID

Trump Promises Executive Order on Voter ID

 Global
3
Modi and Xi: A Diplomatic Ballet at SCO Summit Amid U.S. Tensions

Modi and Xi: A Diplomatic Ballet at SCO Summit Amid U.S. Tensions

 China
4
China's Economic Struggles: A Complex Web of Challenges

China's Economic Struggles: A Complex Web of Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025