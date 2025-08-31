Left Menu

Gaza's Heart Under Siege: A City Caught in Conflict

Israeli forces intensified their assault on Gaza City, destroying homes and displacing families as leadership plans to seize the city. At least 18 civilians died in recent strikes. Escalating military actions have caused protests in Israel, complicating efforts with hostage situations and sparking humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of Gaza City, employing both aerial and ground tactics that destroyed homes and drove more families from the area. The offensive comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet prepares to discuss a plan to seize the city on Sunday.

Health authorities in Gaza reported that Israeli gunfire and airstrikes killed at least 18 people on Sunday, including 13 civilians near a central aid site and two in a Gaza City house. Authorities are reviewing these reports. Residents in Sheikh Radwan, one of the city's largest neighborhoods, reported heavy tank shelling and airstrikes over the weekend, forcing many to seek refuge in the western parts of the city.

Protests have erupted in Israel, demanding an end to the conflict and the release of hostages still held by Hamas. The conflict began on October 7, 2023, with a Hamas-led attack that resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and 251 hostages. The ongoing military campaign has resulted in more than 63,000 Palestinian deaths, creating a severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

