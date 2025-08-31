India's Landslide Risks Surge Amid Climate and Human Interventions
Landslides in India are becoming increasingly frequent due to a combination of changing climate patterns, human interventions like deforestation and construction, and the natural geological makeup of regions like the Himalayas. This rise underscores the urgent need for better management and planning to prevent future disasters.
Landslides across India are no longer just a natural phenomenon, but rather a result of changing climate patterns, deforestation, and unchecked construction in sensitive areas, according to a Geological Survey of India official.
The increase in landslide frequency and intensity is mainly attributed to altered rainfall patterns and human activities in geologically vulnerable areas, such as the Himalayas, noted GSI Director General Asit Saha.
Senior officials highlight that while natural geological conditions make some regions more vulnerable, anthropogenic pressures like deforestation and infrastructure development play significant roles in destabilizing slopes across Indian hilly terrains.
