India's Landslide Risks Surge Amid Climate and Human Interventions

Landslides across India are no longer just a natural phenomenon, but rather a result of changing climate patterns, deforestation, and unchecked construction in sensitive areas, according to a Geological Survey of India official.

The increase in landslide frequency and intensity is mainly attributed to altered rainfall patterns and human activities in geologically vulnerable areas, such as the Himalayas, noted GSI Director General Asit Saha.

Senior officials highlight that while natural geological conditions make some regions more vulnerable, anthropogenic pressures like deforestation and infrastructure development play significant roles in destabilizing slopes across Indian hilly terrains.

