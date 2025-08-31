Left Menu

Record Monsoon Deluge: India's Northwest Drenched in Unprecedented Rainfall

In August, Northwest India experienced its highest rainfall since 2001, with 265 mm recorded by the IMD. This was part of an exceptionally wet monsoon, causing severe flooding in Punjab and extreme weather across the Himalayan states. Cumulative rainfall surpassed norms by 27% in the region.

In an unprecedented deluge, Northwest India recorded 265 mm of rainfall in August, marking the highest for the month since 2001 and the 13th highest since 1901, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The monsoon season has consistently delivered above-normal rainfall across June, July, and August.

The excess rain has catalyzed a series of extreme weather events. Punjab has experienced its most severe flooding in decades, with rivers bursting their banks and canals failing, inundating expansive tracts of farmland and displacing a sizable population. The Himalayan states bore the brunt, with cloudbursts and flash floods sparking landslides that obliterated infrastructure.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand reported significant damage, including washed-out bridges and roads, while Jammu and Kashmir faced frequent cloudbursts and landslides. The IMD attributes this anomaly to active monsoon conditions bolstered by western disturbances. Nationwide, the rainfall was 5% above normal, continuing a trend of escalating precipitation.

