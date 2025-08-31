Deluge in the Hills: Himachal Pradesh's Battle with Torrential Rains

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the fury of nature as the meteorological centre has put out a red alert for torrential rains expected to hit several districts until Tuesday. In districts like Una, Shimla, and Sirmaur, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted, leading to widespread concern about potential landslides and flash floods.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for public cooperation and caution, amidst ongoing efforts to evacuate nearly 15,000 pilgrims stranded due to disrupted paths caused by rain-triggered landslides. The official death toll currently stands at 11, but the tally may rise as the situation becomes clearer.

Heavy rains have caused disruptions not only for the Manimahesh Yatra but also across the transport and utility sectors, with power transformers and water supply schemes facing significant interruptions. The monsoon fury has already caused Rs 3,056 crore in damages, a testament to the season's unrelenting impact.

