Monsoon Tragedy: Nepal's Deaths Drop Significantly Despite Severe Incidents

Nepal witnessed 82 deaths from monsoon-related incidents this year, considerably lower than last year's figures, according to an official report released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday.

Despite the country's 22 percent reduction in average rainfall, devastating monsoon disasters such as floods, landslides, heavy rain, lightning, and windstorms claimed numerous lives, left 22 individuals missing, and injured 284 people across 1,417 incidents nationwide.

Between mid-April and the end of August, 3,899 families faced hardships. The report highlighted 243 flood-related incidents, resulting in 27 fatalities and 22 missing persons, among other tragedies. Although rainfall recorded was 900 mm—still 22 percent below the 1,156 mm average—floods, landslides, heavy rains, and lightning cumulatively led to 1,587 incidents in 2024, taking 227 lives and affecting over 4,500 families.