Devastating Earthquake Shakes Southeastern Afghanistan

Southeastern Afghanistan was rocked by a significant earthquake on Sunday, registering at a magnitude of 6.0 according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

Emanating from a depth of 10 kilometers, the tremor resulted in tragic outcomes in the eastern province of Nangahar.

The province's health department spokesperson, Ajmal Darwaish, confirmed that nine people lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries.