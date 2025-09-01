Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Southeastern Afghanistan

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday. The tremor claimed nine lives and injured 25 people in Nangahar province, as reported by local health officials. The quake's epicenter was 10 km deep, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 02:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southeastern Afghanistan was rocked by a significant earthquake on Sunday, registering at a magnitude of 6.0 according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

Emanating from a depth of 10 kilometers, the tremor resulted in tragic outcomes in the eastern province of Nangahar.

The province's health department spokesperson, Ajmal Darwaish, confirmed that nine people lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries.

