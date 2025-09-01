Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

A destructive cloudburst hit the Warwan Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district last Tuesday, leaving 190 houses damaged and 45 cattle dead. Multiple agencies have joined forces in a significant relief and rehabilitation mission to support the affected residents.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, alongside Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh, has been actively leading the efforts on the ground. Sharma announced the provision of a month's ration for affected families and supervised the distribution of relief material from the Red Cross.

The disaster severely damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges, which are now being restored under Sharma's guidance. Authorities are also working to assess agricultural losses and ensure the restoration of water supply while planning long-term protective measures for the area.

