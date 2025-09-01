Left Menu

Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

A devastating cloudburst hit Warwan Valley in Kishtwar district, damaging 190 houses and killing 45 cattle. Relief efforts led by Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma include distributing ration and restoring infrastructure. Authorities are assessing crop losses and ensuring water supply to help the affected community recover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:10 IST
Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A destructive cloudburst hit the Warwan Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district last Tuesday, leaving 190 houses damaged and 45 cattle dead. Multiple agencies have joined forces in a significant relief and rehabilitation mission to support the affected residents.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, alongside Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh, has been actively leading the efforts on the ground. Sharma announced the provision of a month's ration for affected families and supervised the distribution of relief material from the Red Cross.

The disaster severely damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges, which are now being restored under Sharma's guidance. Authorities are also working to assess agricultural losses and ensure the restoration of water supply while planning long-term protective measures for the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Waters: Delhi on High Alert for Yamuna Flooding

Rising Waters: Delhi on High Alert for Yamuna Flooding

 India
2
Mass Maratha Movement Looms Over Mumbai

Mass Maratha Movement Looms Over Mumbai

 India
3
Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Rhetoric in Bihar

Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Rhetoric in Bihar

 India
4
Metformin's Metal Magic: Unveiling the Elemental Impact of a Diabetes Drug

Metformin's Metal Magic: Unveiling the Elemental Impact of a Diabetes Drug

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025