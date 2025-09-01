Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway
A devastating cloudburst hit Warwan Valley in Kishtwar district, damaging 190 houses and killing 45 cattle. Relief efforts led by Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma include distributing ration and restoring infrastructure. Authorities are assessing crop losses and ensuring water supply to help the affected community recover.
- Country:
- India
A destructive cloudburst hit the Warwan Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district last Tuesday, leaving 190 houses damaged and 45 cattle dead. Multiple agencies have joined forces in a significant relief and rehabilitation mission to support the affected residents.
Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, alongside Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh, has been actively leading the efforts on the ground. Sharma announced the provision of a month's ration for affected families and supervised the distribution of relief material from the Red Cross.
The disaster severely damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges, which are now being restored under Sharma's guidance. Authorities are also working to assess agricultural losses and ensure the restoration of water supply while planning long-term protective measures for the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Cloudbursts Devastate Kishtwar District: Relief Efforts Underway
Omar Abdullah Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-hit Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab's Flood Relief Efforts: Minister Khuddian's On-Ground Review
Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: CM Spearheads Relief Efforts
Swift Relief Efforts Mobilized in Warwan Valley After Destructive Cloudburst