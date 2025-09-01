Left Menu

Devastating Landslide Halts Kedarnath Pilgrimage, Claims Lives Amid Uttrakhand Rain Fury

A landslide along the Kedarnath route resulted in two fatalities and injured six, prompting suspension of the pilgrimage until September 3. The incident, caused by heavy rains, intensified the ongoing natural disasters plaguing Uttarakhand, where rivers overflow, and landslides continue to cause devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:21 IST
A landslide near Kedarnath claimed the lives of two pilgrims and left six injured on Monday, halting the pilgrimage until September 3. The tragic event occurred at 7.34 am near Munkatiya, between Sonprayag and Gaurikund, when debris hit a vehicle, killing two passengers instantly.

Heavier-than-usual rains have swollen Uttarakhand's rivers past warning levels, exacerbating the devastation wreaked by recent deluges. The affected districts, already vulnerable from continuous natural calamities, enforced a temporary suspension of the Kedarnath yatra to ensure safety.

The region has been suffering from a series of rain-induced disasters, including landslides that claimed several lives. Authorities continue to warn residents and tourists to avoid riverbanks, as additional rain could further raise water levels in major rivers throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

