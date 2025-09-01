Delhi Zoo Shuts Amid Bird Flu Scare; Health Minister Assures Calm

Delhi is grappling with an avian influenza outbreak after birds at the city's zoo tested positive for the virus, prompting health authorities to implement stringent measures.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh reassured the public, stating that the situation is under control and random poultry testing is actively being conducted across markets to curb the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Delhi Zoo has been temporarily closed, with heightened surveillance and cleaning efforts in place. Protective gear has been issued to staff, and a close watch is maintained on both avian and mammalian inhabitants.