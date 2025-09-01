Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Shuts Amid Bird Flu Scare; Health Minister Assures Calm

After bird flu cases caused fatalities among avian species at Delhi Zoo, Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced measures to curb the outbreak. Random poultry testing is underway, and public reassurance is provided. Protective protocols at the zoo have been intensified with enhanced surveillance and biosecurity measures.

Delhi is grappling with an avian influenza outbreak after birds at the city's zoo tested positive for the virus, prompting health authorities to implement stringent measures.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh reassured the public, stating that the situation is under control and random poultry testing is actively being conducted across markets to curb the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Delhi Zoo has been temporarily closed, with heightened surveillance and cleaning efforts in place. Protective gear has been issued to staff, and a close watch is maintained on both avian and mammalian inhabitants.

