Himachal Pradesh Experiences Record-Breaking Rainfall in August

Himachal Pradesh recorded its wettest August in 76 years with 431.3 mm of rain, a 68% increase over the normal. Four districts had significantly higher rainfall, and a red alert was issued for heavy rains and potential hazards. Normal to above-normal September rainfall is predicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh Experiences Record-Breaking Rainfall in August
Himachal Pradesh has recorded its wettest August in 76 years, with the Shimla meteorological department reporting 431.3 mm of rain in the month. The deluge marks the highest rainfall since 1949, surpassing the average of 256.8 mm by a significant 68 per cent.

The region has witnessed the ninth-highest August rainfall since records began in 1901. The all-time August record remains 542.4 mm, set in 1927. The most severe rainfall occurred on August 25 and 26, resulting in widespread destruction in districts such as Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra.

The weather department has issued a red alert for 'extremely heavy' rain in Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts, warning of potential landslides and flash floods. Rainfall for the month was exceptionally high, exceeding 100% in districts like Kullu and Shimla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

