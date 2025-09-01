Heavy Rains Expected in Arunachal Pradesh's Eastern Districts

Left Menu

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, with heavy showers in eastern districts expected by the weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal, and rain intensity will vary throughout the week. Specific areas like Ziro and Bomdila have already experienced moderate rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting light to moderate rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh in the first half of the week, with expectations of heavy showers in some eastern districts by the weekend.

According to the latest daily weather report, several regions in the state have already experienced light to moderate rain over the past 24 hours, with Ziro and Bomdila each recording 2 cm of rainfall. Tawang and Dirang also received 2 cm and 1 cm of rain, respectively. The forecast for Tuesday includes a generally cloudy sky with light rain at a few locations.

The IMD has projected that maximum temperatures in the region will remain 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. In Itanagar, temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius during the day and dip to 26 degrees Celsius at night, while Pasighat is anticipated to record maximum and minimum temperatures of 29 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. Specific areas like West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Siang, and Lower Subansiri districts are likely to see light to moderate rainfall leading into September 7, with isolated heavy rain expected in Changlang, Tirap, and Longding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

