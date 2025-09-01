COP30 to Lead Climate Action Revolution: A Call for Truth and Unity

As preparations for COP30 intensify, Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva has urged the event to serve as the 'COP of truth.' Addressing the Asia Dialogue of the Global Ethical Stocktake, Silva highlighted the necessity for transparent and united global climate action.

Criticizing past decisions like the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, Silva emphasized the need for countries to hold themselves accountable. She insisted on the importance of reassessing national climate pledges and strengthening climate finance to pave the way for a more promising future.

Silva warned of the limits of nature and called for broad cooperation at COP30, slated for November in Belem. By outlining Brazil's priorities such as renewable energy and deforestation prevention, she called for fair transition mechanisms to aid those economically tied to environmental degradation.