Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc, damaging as many as 500 houses. The authorities have launched extensive relief and rehabilitation operations to restore vital supplies and road networks in the affected regions.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh revealed that the natural disaster resulted in 50 homes being completely destroyed, 100 severely compromised, and 350 partially damaged. The floods claimed the lives of five people and killed fourteen animals. To aid the victims, Singh announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each affected family.

The restoration of key roadways including the highway, Bhaderwah road, and PMGSY roads is in progress, although the damage remains vast. With a new advisory predicting more heavy rain, residents are urged to stay alert and avoid water bodies as safety measures continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)