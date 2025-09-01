Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

The relentless heavy rainfalls in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have led to a crisis, as large portions of land have subsided, placing numerous homes at risk of collapse.

As the adverse weather persists, authorities have been compelled to evacuate residents, particularly in Jamoda village along the Samba-Mansar-Udhampur road, where eight houses are reportedly on the brink of destruction due to severe land subsidence.

Residents have been provided temporary shelter and necessities in government buildings, with ongoing monitoring for further developments as officials work to ensure public safety amid the challenging circumstances.

