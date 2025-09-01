Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink
Heavy rains have caused significant land subsidence in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, threatening houses and forcing authorities to evacuate residents. The affected families have been relocated to safer accommodations as cracks have appeared in roads and homes. The situation is dire, with further damage anticipated.
- Country:
- India
The relentless heavy rainfalls in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have led to a crisis, as large portions of land have subsided, placing numerous homes at risk of collapse.
As the adverse weather persists, authorities have been compelled to evacuate residents, particularly in Jamoda village along the Samba-Mansar-Udhampur road, where eight houses are reportedly on the brink of destruction due to severe land subsidence.
Residents have been provided temporary shelter and necessities in government buildings, with ongoing monitoring for further developments as officials work to ensure public safety amid the challenging circumstances.
