Telangana's Grueling Recovery Post-Heavy Rains

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to urgently manage and repair damages caused by heavy rains. He emphasizes the lack of central assistance and demands detailed reports on damages from districts. Relief efforts are being expedited to compensate affected families and address agricultural setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a forceful directive on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy mandated quick action to address the extensive damages from recent heavy rains. Buildings, roads, and electric substations suffered significant impacts necessitating urgent repair.

Criticizing the central government's lack of assistance, the Chief Minister called for a detailed report within two days on the substantial losses, notably in Khammam and Warangal. He highlighted promises left unfulfilled by the Centre, with plans for Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's team to present findings in Delhi.

Reddy engaged directly with district officials to expedite relief measures, including compensations for deceased victims' families. In the aftermath, 257 water bodies were compromised, and substantial agricultural losses reported from 82 mandals in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

