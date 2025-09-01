Telangana's Grueling Recovery Post-Heavy Rains

In a forceful directive on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy mandated quick action to address the extensive damages from recent heavy rains. Buildings, roads, and electric substations suffered significant impacts necessitating urgent repair.

Criticizing the central government's lack of assistance, the Chief Minister called for a detailed report within two days on the substantial losses, notably in Khammam and Warangal. He highlighted promises left unfulfilled by the Centre, with plans for Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's team to present findings in Delhi.

Reddy engaged directly with district officials to expedite relief measures, including compensations for deceased victims' families. In the aftermath, 257 water bodies were compromised, and substantial agricultural losses reported from 82 mandals in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)