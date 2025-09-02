Ladakh's Resilient Rebuild: A Vision for Sustainable Recovery
Ladakh's administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, is focusing on the rapid restoration and comprehensive development of flood-hit areas. Following the damage caused by recent flash floods, the government is prioritizing rehabilitation, infrastructure rebuilding, and sustainable solutions to ensure long-term resilience.
- Country:
- India
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, affirmed on Monday that the administration is dedicated to the rapid restoration and comprehensive development of the flood-affected areas in the region.
Gupta emphasized that every necessary step is being implemented to rehabilitate the impacted families and reconstruct damaged infrastructure, keeping resilience and sustainability as the ultimate goals.
The lieutenant governor made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin, discussing the aftermath of the August 12 flash floods in Maan and Merak villages and the challenges faced by the local communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Grueling Recovery Post-Heavy Rains
The Remarkable Resilience of Rekha: A 17th Birth Amidst Trials
Eco-Friendly Ganesh Immersion: A Move Towards Sustainability
Nina Kennedy's Bold Return to Tokyo's World Championships: A Test of Resilience
Railway Resilience: Shuttle Service Launches Amid Disruptions in Jammu