Ladakh's Resilient Rebuild: A Vision for Sustainable Recovery

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, affirmed on Monday that the administration is dedicated to the rapid restoration and comprehensive development of the flood-affected areas in the region.

Gupta emphasized that every necessary step is being implemented to rehabilitate the impacted families and reconstruct damaged infrastructure, keeping resilience and sustainability as the ultimate goals.

The lieutenant governor made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin, discussing the aftermath of the August 12 flash floods in Maan and Merak villages and the challenges faced by the local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)