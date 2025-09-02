CDC Leadership Turmoil and Global Health Updates

Nine former directors of the CDC, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, have expressed concern over health decisions by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. These comments follow the controversial firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez by the Trump administration.

In the UK, the government has confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in southwestern England. Protective and surveillance zones have been established, with all affected poultry to be culled to prevent further spread.

President Donald Trump has raised questions about the effectiveness of COVID-19 drugs. He has called on pharmaceutical companies to provide evidence supporting their claims, noting disagreement about the drugs' impact on saving lives.

