Southland Space Hub Secures $2.25M Boost to Expand Satellite Operations

Southland’s growing role in New Zealand’s space sector has been strengthened with a major funding boost from the Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund, Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson has announced.

Funding to Accelerate Expansion

Space Operations New Zealand Limited will receive a loan of up to $2.25 million as part of a $4.55 million project to expand its facilities at the Awarua Satellite Ground Station in Greenhills, near Invercargill.

The investment will fund construction of a new headquarters building, workshops, and supporting infrastructure, providing the company with the ability to meet growing international demand.

“This loan accelerates essential works which would otherwise have faced a two-year delay,” Mr Patterson said at a sod-turning ceremony at the site. “It ensures Southland can seize the opportunity to play a central role in the global space industry.”

Why Southland Is Ideal for Space

Southland offers unique geographical advantages for satellite operations. Its proximity to the South Pole, low horizon, and limited radio interference make the region one of the best locations in the world for tracking satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO).

These conditions allow ground stations to maintain uninterrupted communications with spacecraft, a service in high demand as the number of satellite launches continues to grow globally.

Building on Local Strengths

Space Operations New Zealand is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great South, the Southland regional economic development agency, which represents local councils. Great South first established the Greenhills ground station in 2004 in partnership with European and French space agencies.

Today, the company operates from two hubs:

Awarua Satellite Ground Station (Southland) – now expanding into a full regional space hub.

Warkworth Space Centre (north of Auckland) – supporting national and international satellite missions.

Together, these facilities provide satellite launch mission support and ground station services to global clients, hosting, maintaining, and operating antennae and associated equipment.

Creating a Regional Space Hub

Minister Patterson said the investment will transform Southland into a regional space hub, unlocking new opportunities for the local economy.

“This project supports the continued growth of Southland’s space sector,” he said. “It will create skilled jobs, attract international partnerships, and establish the region as a key contributor to New Zealand’s space industry.”

The hub will also serve as an anchor for research, education, and technology development, creating potential collaborations with universities and private sector innovators.

Supporting a Fast-Growing Industry

Globally, the space economy is forecast to exceed US$1 trillion by 2040, driven by the boom in small satellite launches, earth observation services, and new communications networks. New Zealand has already carved out a niche through companies like Rocket Lab and expanding ground station services.

With the Government’s investment, Southland is now positioned to become a critical gateway for satellite communications, supporting both domestic and international missions.

Looking Ahead

The expansion at Awarua is expected to begin immediately, with infrastructure works completed over the next two years. Once operational, the new facilities will ensure Southland can keep pace with rising demand for ground station services and strengthen New Zealand’s reputation in the global space sector.