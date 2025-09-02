Tragedy in Tarasin: A Devastating Landslide in Sudan's Darfur Region
A catastrophic landslide hit the village of Tarasin in Sudan's Darfur region, killing around 1,000 people. The disaster occurred after heavy rainfall in late August. Footage shows a flattened area with search efforts underway. Ethnically motivated violence and famine further afflict the region amid a broader civil war.
In a harrowing event, a landslide claimed an estimated 1,000 lives in the village of Tarasin, situated in Sudan's Darfur region, as reported by a rebel group on Monday.
The disastrous landslide struck on Sunday following days of torrential rain. Dramatic footage revealed a leveled landscape while rescue operations continue. A civil war that began in April 2023 exacerbates the crisis in Sudan.
The Darfur region, affected heavily by conflict and humanitarian access restrictions, remains a focal point of ethnic violence and famine. The landslide tragedy underscores the ongoing challenges facing the nation.
