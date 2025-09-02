Relentless Rainfall Brings Punjab and Haryana to a Standstill
Heavy rain in Punjab and Haryana has exacerbated the flood situation, affecting daily life and prompting school closures. Floodwaters have impacted various districts due to swollen rivers. Relief operations are ongoing, while authorities maintain vigilance to manage the crisis.
- Country:
- India
Incessant rains have compounded the flooding crisis in Punjab and Haryana, officials reported on Tuesday. Torrential downpours in both states drenched several regions, aggravating the already dire flood situation.
Punjab, grappling with the aftermath of swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, has seen relief and rescue operations unfold across affected districts. The Punjab government announced closures of educational institutions until September 3 due to persistent rainfall.
Meanwhile, in Haryana, authorities opened floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage after the Yamuna's water level surged. Government officials are on high alert, closely monitoring vulnerable areas, while Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini coordinates flood management efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mithun: Cultural Anchor and Economic Driver of the Northeast
Punjab Flood Crisis: Urgent Appeals for Relief and Rescue Operations Intensify
Heavy Downpour in Chandigarh Causes School Closures
Tragic Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal at Yamuna River
Jammu Faces School Closures Amid Severe Weather Warnings