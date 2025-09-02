Left Menu

Relentless Rainfall Brings Punjab and Haryana to a Standstill

Heavy rain in Punjab and Haryana has exacerbated the flood situation, affecting daily life and prompting school closures. Floodwaters have impacted various districts due to swollen rivers. Relief operations are ongoing, while authorities maintain vigilance to manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:36 IST
Relentless Rainfall Brings Punjab and Haryana to a Standstill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains have compounded the flooding crisis in Punjab and Haryana, officials reported on Tuesday. Torrential downpours in both states drenched several regions, aggravating the already dire flood situation.

Punjab, grappling with the aftermath of swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, has seen relief and rescue operations unfold across affected districts. The Punjab government announced closures of educational institutions until September 3 due to persistent rainfall.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, authorities opened floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage after the Yamuna's water level surged. Government officials are on high alert, closely monitoring vulnerable areas, while Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini coordinates flood management efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

 Indonesia
2
Modi Condemns Abuses, Launches Support for Women in Bihar

Modi Condemns Abuses, Launches Support for Women in Bihar

 India
3
Mumbai on Lockdown: Maratha Quota Agitation Escalates

Mumbai on Lockdown: Maratha Quota Agitation Escalates

 India
4
India and China Work Towards Resolving Border Tensions

India and China Work Towards Resolving Border Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025