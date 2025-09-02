Relentless Rainfall Brings Punjab and Haryana to a Standstill

Incessant rains have compounded the flooding crisis in Punjab and Haryana, officials reported on Tuesday. Torrential downpours in both states drenched several regions, aggravating the already dire flood situation.

Punjab, grappling with the aftermath of swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, has seen relief and rescue operations unfold across affected districts. The Punjab government announced closures of educational institutions until September 3 due to persistent rainfall.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, authorities opened floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage after the Yamuna's water level surged. Government officials are on high alert, closely monitoring vulnerable areas, while Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini coordinates flood management efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)